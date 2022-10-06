Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022

8:30-9:00 p.m. – THE GOLDBERGS: “Man of the House” (1004)

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022 With everyone preoccupied with the new baby on the way, Erica's graduation is met with lackluster enthusiasm FROM Beverly and Geoff. Meanwhile, Adam's new job is in jeopardy and BARRY tries to be the new man of the house.

"The Goldbergs" are back for a monumental 10th season celebrating everything we love about our favorite '80s household while also welcoming a new season of life. With everyone living back under the same roof and Beverly preparing for her new role as Grandsmotherer, there is more Goldbergs pandemonium than ever!

As this new chapter unfolds, THE GOLDBERGS continue to remind us that there is no bond greater than family, and there is nothing they can't handle with each other's support.

