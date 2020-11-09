Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, November 25, 2020

The show airs at 9 p.m. ET.

"Friends in High Places and Horse Surgery" - Darlene begins to develop a friendship with a manager at Wellman Plastics, which lands her in an awkward situation between the boss and her sister, Becky. Meanwhile, Louise's brother, Neville, tries to win over Jackie by making a thoughtful gesture, creating uncomfortable tension, on "The Conners," airing WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben.

Guest starring is Katey Sagal as Louise and Nat Faxon as Neville.

"Friends in High Places and Horse Surgery" was written by Jana Hunter and Mitch Hunter, and directed by Fred Savage.

"The Conners" is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. The series is from Werner Entertainment.

A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.

