Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, February 2, 2022

9:00-9:31 p.m. – THE CONNERS: “Hot For Teacher and Writing a Wrong” (412)

Jan. 27, 2022  
Mark's returned to public school and finding it hard to fit in; and when Darlene finds out what Mark's doing to make a little extra cash for college, she's anything but happy about it. Meanwhile, Becky finds herself in an interesting situation with one of her college professors.

The Conners continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. This iconic family-Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J.-grapples with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all-the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns-with love, humor and perseverance, THE FAMILY prevails.

Watch a preview of the new episode here:

