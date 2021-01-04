Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CHASE on ABC - Thursday, January 21, 2021

In the hot seat sits another one of "JEOPARDY!"'s greatest players of all time who will take on three new contestants trying to win cash prizes in the new, heart-racing quiz show, "The Chase."

"The Chase" is hosted by "The View"'s Sara Haines and starring "JEOPARDY!'s The Greatest of All Time,"'s James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter as the Chasers.

"The Chase" is a heart-racing quiz show where three competitors must pit their wits and face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes.

Each hour-long episode is a fast-paced battle of brainpower, where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across all topics.