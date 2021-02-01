Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CHASE on ABC - Thursday, February 18, 2021

Three new contestants face off against Brad Rutter - one "JEOPARDY!"'s greatest players of all time - in the heart-racing quiz show, "The Chase," hosted by "The View"'s Sara Haines and starring "JEOPARDY!'s The Greatest of All Time,'' James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter as the Chasers. (TV-PG, D)

"The Chase" is a heart-racing quiz show where three competitors must pit their wits and face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes.

Each hour-long episode is a fast-paced battle of brainpower, where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across all topics.