Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CHASE on ABC - Thursday, February 18, 2021
The series stars 'JEOPARDY!’s The Greatest of All Time,’' James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter.
Three new contestants face off against Brad Rutter - one "JEOPARDY!"'s greatest players of all time - in the heart-racing quiz show, "The Chase," hosted by "The View"'s Sara Haines and starring "JEOPARDY!'s The Greatest of All Time,'' James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter as the Chasers. (TV-PG, D) "The Chase" is a heart-racing quiz show where three competitors must pit their wits and face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes. Each hour-long episode is a fast-paced battle of brainpower, where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across all topics.
