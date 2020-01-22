Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BOLD TYPE on FREEFORM - Thursday, February 27, 2020

Feb. 27 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST) - Episode #4006 - "To Peg or Not to Peg"Fresh off a wild night with a new fling, Kat considers flipping the script on preconceived gender roles in the bedroom. Jane's tapped to speak at a wellness seminar, but the appearance of a sudden feminine health problem has her feeling like a fraud. Sutton tries to earn the respect of Richard's mother while finding sponsors for her Instagram, and Alex challenges his notions about masculinity while dating a high-powered woman.

In Season 4, Jane, Kat and Sutton raise their voices louder than ever in the battle for Scarlet's soul. The magazine is left reeling by a new dynamic, forcing everyone-including Jacqueline-to adjust. Jane faces tough choices living with her BCRA-1 status.

Sutton and Richard explore being in a long-distance relationship, while Sutton struggles move her career forward; Kat is more determined than ever to make the most of her platform at Scarlet and copes with past regrets.





"The Bold Type" stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward, Stephen Conrad Moore and Melora Hardin.