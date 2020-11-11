Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELORETTE on ABC - Tuesday, November 17, 2020
The show airs at 8 p.m. ET.
"1606" - It's "game on!" when Ashley I. and Jared pay a special visit to Tayshia, running and judging a competition to test the strength and maturity of eight of her suitors. Who will win the coveted title, and who will struggle to the finish line? Dramatic faceoffs between the men prove a distraction, but THE BACHELORETTE manages to squeeze in some romance. Refusing to give up, two hotheaded rivals try to pull Tayshia into the fray right before the rose ceremony. A group of the guys will be coached by former four-time Women's Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Amy Dumas and current undefeated UFC fighter Tatiana Suarez through wrestling drills to prepare for a big match in front of the men not on the date. Fan-favorite Wells Adams calls the wild action with Chris Harrison. Who will fight for Tayshia's heart and emerge victoriously? Finally, one smooth move will cement a bachelor's status as public enemy number one with the other jealous men on "The Bachelorette," TUESDAY, NOV. 17 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
Ashley I. and Jared are thrilled to help Tayshia find the right guy for her. They set up a fun competition to challenge a group of the men. One bachelor, who doesn't make a good showing, creates a surprise intimate moment with Tayshia. Will that help him come out on top? An unlikely duo teams up against Chasen at the after-party, accusing him of being there for the wrong reasons. Tayshia confronts Chasen to get his side of the story, but how does the controversy affect her time with the other men? At the cocktail party, the rivals continue to squabble, but will it affect who gets a rose at the end of the night?
Eight of the men have the opportunity to let off some steam as they prepare for wrestling matches under the guidance of top WWE and UFC fighters Amy Dumas and Tatiana Suarez, respectively. Wells Adams joins Chris Harrison for the commentary as the featured bachelors attempt their takedown moves in front of all the guys not on the group date. The intensity of the bouts ramps up until the main event when two archenemies step into the wrestling cage to settle their differences. When something unforeseen happens, one bold man steps forward to claim the opportunity to battle for Tayshia's heart. His confidence in and out of the ring impresses the Bachelorette, turning the other men green with envy.
The 19 men vying for Tayshia's heart are the following:
Ben, 29, an Army veteran from Venice, Calif.
Bennett, 36, a wealth management consultant from New York City, N.Y.
Blake Moynes, 29, a wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
Brendan, 30, a commercial roofer from Milford, Mass.
Chasen, 32, an IT account executive from San Diego, Calif.
Demar, 26, a spin cycling instructor from Scottsdale, Ariz.
Eazy, 29, a sports marketing agent from Newport Beach, Calif.
Ed, 36, a health care salesman from Miami, Fla.
Ivan, 28, an aeronautical engineer from Dallas, Tex.
Jay, 29, a fitness director from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Joe, 36, an anesthesiologist from New York City, N.Y.
Jordan C., 26, a software account executive from New York City, N.Y.
Kenny, 39, a BOY BAND manager from Chicago, Ill.
Montel, 30, a gym owner from Boston, Mass.
Noah, 25, a registered travel nurse from Tulsa, Okla.
Peter, 32, a real estate agent from Framingham, Mass.
Riley, 30, an attorney from Long Island City, N.Y.
Spencer, 30, a water treatment engineer from La Jolla, Calif.
Zac C., 36, an addiction specialist from Haddonfield, N.J.
Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelorette" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.
