Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR on ABC - Monday, February 17, 2020
"2408" - Peter has made it through some extremely challenging weeks, questioning which women were really ready for commitment. Now, he has four fabulous bachelorettes he cares about and who have his confidence: Hannah Ann, Kelsey, Madison and Victoria F. A trip to Hannah Ann's hometown of Knoxville finds Peter challenged by her very protective father, who extracts a promise from him. Kelsey welcomes the handsome pilot to Des Moines and decides to follow her instincts on whether to share her real feelings. Madison has a special surprise in store for Peter-who is a huge sports fan-when she meets him at Auburn University, but her family realizes that their daughter and THE BACHELOR might not be on the same page. Peter is looking forward to a drama-free day with Victoria F. in Virginia Beach. Instead, a stunning accusation threatens their future together. Peter's last-second change of heart throws the rose ceremony into disarray on "The Bachelor," MONDAY, FEB. 17 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed next day on demand and on Hulu.
Peter attempts to impress Hannah Ann's lumberjack father with his axe-throwing, crosscut saw and log-splitting prowess at the Smoky Mountain Throw Down. But once Peter brings up the "L" word to her concerned dad, he pressures Peter to only use the word love under one condition when it comes to his daughter.
Kelsey and Peter visit a winery and have a great time stomping their own grapes, tasting wine and creating their own blend, much like capturing the distinctive qualities of their relationship. Not one to hold back her feelings, Kelsey decides that now is a good time to tell Peter how she feels about him. Is there anything to stand in their way of a happy ending?
Madison plays a big sports card when she treats super sports fan Peter to a visit to Auburn University where her father is an assistant men's basketball coach. They shoot hoops with surprise guest Bruce Pearl, head coach of the Auburn Tigers. Madison shows some serious skills on the court, befitting a four-time high school state champion. It seems like a match made in heaven, but when Peter meets her family, they recognize there are some serious differences between the two.
Victoria F. decides to surprise Peter with a special concert by COUNTRY MUSIC star Hunter Hayes, who serenades the couple with his hit "I Want Crazy." Peter is flying high and can't wait to meet his possible future in-laws, until all hell breaks loose. An unexpected visitor drops a bomb that might blow up Peter's chance to meet Victoria F.'s family and potentially jeopardize their relationship.
At the most gripping rose ceremony yet, Peter throws caution to the wind and has second thoughts about his choices. Who will be going home and who will look forward to the fantasy suites? But before Peter can leave after the rose ceremony, one woman with serious concerns stops him to tell him something that could change everything.
The four remaining women are the following:
Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TN
Kelsey, 28, a professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa
Madison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, AL
Victoria F., 26, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, VA
Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelor" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.
