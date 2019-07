Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE $100,000 PYRAMID on ABC - Sunday, August 18, 2019

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

The Pyramid is back! As part of ABC's "Summer Fun & Games," "The $100,000 Pyramid" features a cast of all-star celebrities who take center stage and partner with contestants from across the country with hopes of MAKING IT to the winner's circle and the ultimate prize of $100,000. "The $100,000 Pyramid" airs SUNDAY, AUG. 18 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL). Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.The hour-long episode features two separate celebrity couples. First, Hill Harper (ABC's "The Good Doctor") competes against actress Mary Lynn Rajskub. Next, Sara Haines (ABC's "Strahan & Sara") and James Van Der Beek ("Dawson's Creek") compete with hopes of MAKING IT to the winner's circle and the ultimate prize of $100,000."The $100,000 Pyramid" is the timeless word-association game in which two celebrities and their partners face off in a race against the clock to make it to the winner's circle and take home $100,000. "Good Morning America"'s Michael Strahan hosts "The $100,000 Pyramid.""The $100,000 Pyramid" is produced by SMAC Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and taped in front of a live studio audience in New York. "The $100,000 Pyramid" is executive produced by Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz and Vin Rubino.