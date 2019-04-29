Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE 100 on THE CW - Tuesday, May 14, 2019
NEW THREAT - Clarke (Eliza Taylor) tries to win over the leaders of Sanctum in order to let her people stay. Meanwhile, Bellamy (Bob Morley), Echo (Tasya Teles) and Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) discover a new threat while on a mission to retrieve the transport ship. Paige Turco, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by Dean White and written by Drew Lindo (#603). Original airdate 5/14/2019.
Over the last four seasons THE 100 have fought to survive against unimaginable odds, only to see the world end for a second time. Season five begins six years later, with our heroes still separated: Bellamy's team in space, Clarke on the ground, and hundreds trapped in the bunker below. But when a massive prison ship descends upon the last survivable place on earth, THE 100 must come together to reclaim their home. As two armies converge on one valley, alliances will shift, friends will become foes, and THE MARCH to war threatens to destroy all that's left of the human race. Can our heroes break the cycle, or is humanity doomed to repeat the past? In this epic battle for survival, one thing is certain: there are no good guys.
Based on the book series by Kass Morgan, THE 100 is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios with executive producers Jason Rothenberg and Leslie Morgenstein ("The Vampire Diaries").
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FOR THE PEOPLE on ABC - Thursday, May 16, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, May 16, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, May 16, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHISKEY CAVALIER on ABC - Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Over the last four seasons THE 100 have fought to survive against unimaginable odds, only to see the world end for a second time. Season five begins six years later, with our heroes still separated: Bellamy's team in space, Clarke on the ground, and hundreds trapped in the bunker below. But when a massive prison ship descends upon the last survivable place on earth, THE 100 must come together to reclaim their home. As two armies converge on one valley, alliances will shift, friends will become foes, and THE MARCH to war threatens to destroy all that's left of the human race. Can our heroes break the cycle, or is humanity doomed to repeat the past? In this epic battle for survival, one thing is certain: there are no good guys.
Based on the book series by Kass Morgan, THE 100 is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios with executive producers Jason Rothenberg and Leslie Morgenstein ("The Vampire Diaries").