Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, May 1, 2019
"Awkward" - One castaway gets caught red-handed rummaging through someone's bag at camp. Also, castaways battle to win reward in the form of love when family members pay a visit, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 1 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
MERGED TRIBE
Lauren O'Connell, Student at Baylor University
Victoria Baamonde, Waitress
Ron Clark, Teacher, Ron Clark Academy
Aurora McCreary, Divorce Lawyer
Julie Rosenberg, Toymaker
Gavin Whitson, YMCA Program Director
Rick Devens, Morning News Anchor
"EDGE OF EXTINCTION"
Reem Daly, Sales
Chris Underwood, District Sales Manager
Aubry Bracco, Marketing Director, Previous Seasons: Kaoh Rong, Game Changers
Joe Anglim, Multimedia Artist, Previous Seasons: Worlds Apart, Second Chance
Eric Hafemann, Firefighter
Julia Carter, Medical Assistant
David Wright, Television Writer, Previous Season: Millennials vs. Gen-X
Kelley Wentworth, Marketing Manager, Previous Seasons: Second Chance, San Juan del Sur
Dan "The Wardog" DaSilva, Law Student/Former Military
OUT OF THE GAME
Wendy Diaz, Small Business Owner
Keith Sowell, Pre-Med Student
SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst and Matt Van Wagenen are executive producers.
