Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, May 1, 2019

"Awkward" - One castaway gets caught red-handed rummaging through someone's bag at camp. Also, castaways battle to win reward in the form of love when family members pay a visit, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 1 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.MERGED TRIBELauren O'Connell, Student at Baylor UniversityVictoria Baamonde, WaitressRon Clark, Teacher, Ron Clark AcademyAurora McCreary, Divorce LawyerJulie Rosenberg, ToymakerGavin Whitson, YMCA Program DirectorRick Devens, Morning News Anchor"EDGE OF EXTINCTION"Reem Daly, SalesChris Underwood, District Sales ManagerAubry Bracco, Marketing Director, Previous Seasons: Kaoh Rong, Game ChangersJoe Anglim, Multimedia Artist, Previous Seasons: Worlds Apart, Second ChanceEric Hafemann, FirefighterJulia Carter, Medical AssistantDavid Wright, Television Writer, Previous Season: Millennials vs. Gen-XKelley Wentworth, Marketing Manager, Previous Seasons: Second Chance, San Juan del SurDan "The Wardog" DaSilva, Law Student/Former MilitaryOUT OF THE GAMEWendy Diaz, Small Business OwnerKeith Sowell, Pre-Med StudentCHEAT TWEET: Awkward! One castaway gets caught rummaging through someone's bag at camp. And the loved ones visit on @SurvivorCBS Wednesday 5/1 8 PM #CBS @JeffProbst hosts http://bit.ly/2Zyx4DfSURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst and Matt Van Wagenen are executive producers.