Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Apr. 26, 2019  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, May 1, 2019"Awkward" - One castaway gets caught red-handed rummaging through someone's bag at camp. Also, castaways battle to win reward in the form of love when family members pay a visit, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 1 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

MERGED TRIBE

Lauren O'Connell, Student at Baylor University

Victoria Baamonde, Waitress

Ron Clark, Teacher, Ron Clark Academy

Aurora McCreary, Divorce Lawyer

Julie Rosenberg, Toymaker

Gavin Whitson, YMCA Program Director

Rick Devens, Morning News Anchor

"EDGE OF EXTINCTION"

Reem Daly, Sales

Chris Underwood, District Sales Manager

Aubry Bracco, Marketing Director, Previous Seasons: Kaoh Rong, Game Changers

Joe Anglim, Multimedia Artist, Previous Seasons: Worlds Apart, Second Chance

Eric Hafemann, Firefighter

Julia Carter, Medical Assistant

David Wright, Television Writer, Previous Season: Millennials vs. Gen-X

Kelley Wentworth, Marketing Manager, Previous Seasons: Second Chance, San Juan del Sur

Dan "The Wardog" DaSilva, Law Student/Former Military

OUT OF THE GAME

Wendy Diaz, Small Business Owner

Keith Sowell, Pre-Med Student

CHEAT TWEET: Awkward! One castaway gets caught rummaging through someone's bag at camp. And the loved ones visit on @SurvivorCBS Wednesday 5/1 8 PM #CBS @JeffProbst hosts http://bit.ly/2Zyx4Df

SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst and Matt Van Wagenen are executive producers.

F



Related Articles View More TV Stories


From This Author TV Scoop



  • Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!, 4/29-5/3
  • Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 4/26-5/3
  • Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 4/29-5/3
  • Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 4/29-5/3
  • Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 4/26-5/3
  • Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 4/27-5/3

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup