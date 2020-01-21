Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, February 6, 2020

"Eulogy" - While Pruitt grieves a monumental loss, Andy refuses to do the same and, instead, throws herself into work. Meanwhile, the crew responds to a widespread carbon monoxide leak, and Sullivan makes a controversial choice for captain, on an all-new episode of "Station 19," airing THURSDAY, FEB. 6 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu."Station 19" stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera.Guest starring is Alberto Frezza as Ryan Tanner, Pat Healy as Chief Dixon, Rigo Sanchez as Rigo Vasquez, Greg Germann as Tom Koracick, Alex Landi as Nico Kim, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Kelly Thiebaud as Eva, Chelsea Kurtz as Shauna, Jeff Davis as Martin and Emily Chang as Penelope."Eulogy" was written by Anupam Nigam and directed by Eric Laneuville.

The drama is produced by ABC Studios. Krista Vernoff ("Grey's Anatomy") serves as showrunner and executive producer. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay ("Pitch" and "Sons of Anarchy") serves as the producing director and executive producer of the series.





A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.