Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE on FOX - Wednesday, July 20, 2022

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airing Wednesday, July 20 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 14, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE on FOX - Wednesday, July 20, 2022 Six of the series' favorite all-stars-including Comfort Fedoke, Lex Ishimoto, Amy Yakima, Ezra Sosa, Koine Iwasaki and Bailey Munoz-return to dance with the Top Six on the all-new "Starry Starry Night" episode of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airing Wednesday, July 20 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

The 17th season of the hit dance competition series SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE features highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30 showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more.

Those who are selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, with brand-new twists and turns introduced into the competition. Hosted by Cat Deeley, this season will introduce a new dynamic judging panel - welcoming home Stephen "tWitch" Boss, alongside author and producer Leah Remini and dancer, singer and digital sensation JoJo Siwa.

Over the course of its 16 seasons, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE has received 71 Emmy Award nominations and garnered 17 Emmy Award wins, including Outstanding Choreography and Outstanding Costumes, as well as awards in Outstanding Lighting Design.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE is FROM 19 Entertainment (a part of Sony Pictures Television) and MRC. The series is executive-produced by co-creator Nigel Lythgoe, Jeff Thacker, Rosie Seitchik, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of 19 Entertainment. Seitchik also serves as showrunner.

Watch a recent performance here:

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author - TV Scoop

... (read more about this author)

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GENERATION GAP on ABC - Thursday, July 21, 2022
July 14, 2022

Get all the scoop on GENERATION GAP, airing on ABC on Thursday, July 21, 2022! Kelly Ripa hosts the comedy quiz game show that is sure to make you LOL and Miranda Sings makes a special surprise appearance during the “Who Am I” challenge. Watch a clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PRESS YOUR LUCK on ABC - Thursday, July 21, 2022
July 14, 2022

Get all the scoop on PRESS YOUR LUCK, airing on ABC on Thursday, July 21, 2022! Elizabeth Banks is joined by contestants Justin Ebenhack (hometown: Cap-Haitien, Haiti), Chip Vernier (hometown: Waterford, Michigan) and Debbie Gwaltney (hometown: Ferndale, Washington). Watch a featurette now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE FINAL STRAW on ABC - Sunday, July 17, 2022
July 14, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE FINAL STRAW, airing on ABC on Sunday, July 17, 2022! Hosted by Janelle James, four teams of contestants compete in an epic battle against gravity and physics as they attempt to remove items FROM towering themed stacks. Watch a new featurette from the show!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, July 21, 2022
July 14, 2022

Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, July 21, 2022! Father Joe redirects Shrub’s love of graffiti to an art class, while Kelly gets some quality time with her father, Bobby. Meanwhile, Cheryl and Joe come to grips with their new relationship status in the “Naked Lady Day” episode. Plus, watch a clip!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Thursday, July 21, 2022
July 14, 2022

Get all the scoop on MASTERCHEF, airing on FOX on Thursday, July 21, 2022! The 16 remaining chefs are challenged to cook a Southern cuisine dish inspired by complex flavors FROM countries around the world. Plus, watch highlights of the guest-stars from this season now!