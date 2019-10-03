Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Sunday, October 20, 2019
"1105" - Entrepreneurs from Malibu, California, have modernized an age-old craft by offering knife sharpening by mail. A mother-daughter duo from Jacksonville, Florida, introduces a simple yet ingenious device that offers relief for all who suffer from bug bites. While an entrepreneur from Western Springs, Illinois, pitches a bathroom product to help block odors before they start. Finally, a Muslim American from Rockville, Maryland, invented a vegan alternative to pork rinds on "Shark Tank," SUNDAY, OCT. 20 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
In a "Shark Tank" update, Vietnamese immigrant Danh Tran from Long Beach, California, updates his investor Robert Herjavec on Butter Cloth, a buttery soft line of dress shirts.
The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and returning Shark Rohan Oza.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
