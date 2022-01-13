Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of QUEENS on ABC - Tuesday, January 18, 2022
The episode airs 10:00-1100 p.m.
While Eric and NAOMI are conflicted on what is best for JoJo's future as it relates to the entertainment industry, Jill attempts to help a young troubled actor struggling against an overbearing parent. Elsewhere, Valeria fights for an opportunity to lean into her Puerto Rican heritage.
"I'm A Slave 4 U" was written by Valeska Rodriguez and directed by Menjah Huda.
Starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy, "Queens" follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the '90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world.
Watch a preview here:
