Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of QUEENS on ABC - Tuesday, January 11, 2022

pixeltracker

Remy Ma guest stars in the new episode.

Jan. 6, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of QUEENS on ABC - Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Putting old rivalries aside, the ladies embark on a new career venture with Zadie, aka "Lady Z." Meanwhile, Jill faces her past while standing up to her disapproving father and Naomi encourages Zadie to demand justice. (TV-14, DLS)

Musical performances include "Lady Z Strikes Back" performed by Remy Ma featuring Brandy and "Best of Me" performed by Brandy, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, Pepi Sonuga and Remy Ma. Guest starring is Remy Ma as Zadie aka "Lady Z" and Gaius Charles as Thomas.

"Nasty Girl Records" was written by Kyra Jones and directed by Sidney Siddell.

Starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy, "Queens" follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the '90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world.

Watch a performance from the series here:

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of QUEENS on ABC - Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Summer Rhinestone Keychain
Summer Rhinestone Keychain
BroadwayWorld.com Logo Tee
BroadwayWorld.com Logo Tee
Diana Lyric Face Mask
Diana Lyric Face Mask

From This Author TV Scoop