Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of QUEENS on ABC - Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Putting old rivalries aside, the ladies embark on a new career venture with Zadie, aka "Lady Z." Meanwhile, Jill faces her past while standing up to her disapproving father and Naomi encourages Zadie to demand justice. (TV-14, DLS)Musical performances include "Lady Z Strikes Back" performed by Remy Ma featuring Brandy and "Best of Me" performed by Brandy, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, Pepi Sonuga and Remy Ma. Guest starring is Remy Ma as Zadie aka "Lady Z" and Gaius Charles as Thomas."Nasty Girl Records" was written by Kyra Jones and directed by Sidney Siddell.Starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy, "Queens" follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the '90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world.Watch a performance from the series here: