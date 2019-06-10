Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MATCH GAME on ABC - Wednesday, June 26, 2019

"Joel McHale, Rachael Ray, Jason Biggs, Caroline Rhea, Donald Faison, Vanessa Williams" - We've got actors, comedians, a singer and a chef ... oh my! Alec Baldwin hosts an all-new hilarious episode of "Match Game," airing WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. Produced by Fremantle, "Match Game" features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank.

Celebrity panelists for June 26 include the following:Joel McHale ("Card Sharks")Rachael Ray (Cooking and television personality, and best-selling author)Jason Biggs ("Outmatched," "American Pie" films; "Orange Is the New Black")Caroline Rhea ("Caroline & Friends," "Sydney to the Max")Donald Faison ("Emergence," "Ray Donovan," "Scrubs")Vanessa Williams ("T.O.T.S.")

Joining the celebrity panelists are contestants Rutger McKenna (hometown: Brooklyn, New York), Alex Shumway (hometown: Dedham, Massachusetts), Khary Hobbs (hometown: Harper Woods, Michigan) and Rochelle Hall (hometown: Carson, California).

Executive producers include Alec Baldwin, Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin, Scott St. John and Mallory Schwartz.





"Match Game" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-14, DL parental guideline.