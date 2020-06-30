Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MATCH GAME on ABC - Sunday, July 19, 2020
"James Van Der Beek, Cheryl Hines, Thomas Lennon, Sherri Shepherd, Dr. Oz, Laura Benanti" - Alec Baldwin has his skinny mic in hand and is ready to BLANK! A brand-new episode of "Match Game" airs SUNDAY, JULY 19 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL)
Produced by Fremantle, "Match Game" features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
Celebrity panelists for July 19 include the following: James Van Der Beek ("Varsity Blues"; "What Would Diplo Do?") Cheryl Hines ("Curb Your Enthusiasm") Thomas Lennon ("Reno 911!") Sherri Shepherd ("Mr. Iglesias") Dr. Oz ("The Dr. Oz Show") Laura Benanti (Tony Award® winner; "Stars in the House"; "Younger")
Joining the celebrity panelists are contestants Shelly Palmer (hometown: Dallas, Texas), Victor Velez (hometown: Jersey City, New Jersey), Shannon Haynes (hometown: Mount Airy, North Carolina) and Lindsay Harmon (hometown: Chicago, Illinois).
"Match Game" is executive produced by Scott St. John, Alec Baldwin, Mallory Schwartz and Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin.
