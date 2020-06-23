Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MATCH GAME on ABC - Sunday, July 12, 2020
"Adam Carolla, Cheryl Hines, Nick Swisher, Ali Wentworth, Mark Duplass, Loni Love" - We are going to be royally entertained because Alec Baldwin is crowning BLANK the "Queen of Match Game" on an all-new grand episode airing SUNDAY, JULY 12 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Produced by Fremantle, "Match Game" features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
Celebrity panelists for July 12 include the following:
Adam Carolla ("The Adam Carolla Show")
Cheryl Hines ("Curb Your Enthusiasm")
Nick Swisher (MLB All-Star and WORLD SERIES Champion)
Ali Wentworth (actor and writer)
Mark Duplass ("The Morning Show"; "Bombshell")
Loni Love (co-host, "The Real"; author, "I Tried to Change So You DON'T Have To: TRUE LIFE Lessons")
Joining the celebrity panelists are contestants Jasmine Smith (hometown: Sayville, New York), Peter Biolsi (hometown: Greenville, South Carolina), Bryant Terrell (hometown: Charleston, South Carolina) and Graziella LaMafla (hometown: Middletown, New Jersey).
"Match Game" is executive produced by Scott St. John, Alec Baldwin, Mallory Schwartz and Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin.
