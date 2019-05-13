Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC - Friday, May 31, 2019
"Code Yellow" - Yo-Yo and Keller take things public; parasitic aliens threaten the human race; and someone really needs boba on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," airing FRIDAY, MAY 31 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward. Guest starring is Barry Shabaka Henley, Lucas Bryant, Shainu Bala, Brooke Williams, Winston James Francis and Matt O'Leary. "Code Yellow" was written by Nora Zuckerman & Lilia Zuckerman, and directed by Mark Kolpack. "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format with a 5.1 channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-14, LV parental guideline.
