Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of L.A.'S FINEST on FOX - Monday, September 21, 2020

The show airs at 8 p.m.

Sep. 14, 2020  
Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba Star and Executive-Produce!

From the universe of the Jerry Bruckheimer "Bad Boys" movie franchise, the action-drama series L.A.'S FINEST follows SYD BURNETT (Gabrielle Union), last seen in Miami and who has now seemingly left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective.

Paired with a new partner, NANCY MCKENNA (Jessica Alba), a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd is forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle may be masking a greater personal secret.

Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles, Syd and McKenna become a force to be reckoned with - on the streets, and in each other's lives. In the series' initial episode, Syd and McKenna vow to protect a young boy from the dangerous cartel pursuing him in the "Pilot" broadcast premiere of L.A.'S FINEST airing Monday, Sept. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LAF-101) (TV-14 D, L, V)


