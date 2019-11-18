Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS on ABC - Sunday, November 24, 2019
"Could I Have a $20, Dad?" - This week, we meet some adorable kids who discuss the pros and cons of having siblings, an 11-year-old aerialist phenom and some youngsters who are tasked with keeping an extremely exhausted Tiffany awake. Additionally, Tiffany is on carpool duty and finds herself in a precarious situation with the police, on an all-new episode of "Kids Say the Darndest Things," airing at a special time on SUNDAY, NOV. 24 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. Comedic superstar Tiffany Haddish hosts and executive produces a new iteration of the classic variety show "Kids Say the Darndest Things." The hilarious reimagined format showcases a mix of in-studio segments and taped pieces from across the country, all set in front of a live studio audience. The series captures Haddish's unique voice and sensibility as she interacts with real kids-and their innocently entertaining points of view. Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Anvil 1893 Entertainment, Inc., and She Ready Productions, "Kids Say the Darndest Things" is executive produced by Eric Schotz, Tiffany Haddish and Jack Martin.
