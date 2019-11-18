Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS on ABC - Sunday, November 24, 2019

"Could I Have a $20, Dad?" - This week, we meet some adorable kids who discuss the pros and cons of having siblings, an 11-year-old aerialist phenom and some youngsters who are tasked with keeping an extremely exhausted Tiffany awake. Additionally, Tiffany is on carpool duty and finds herself in a precarious situation with the police, on an all-new episode of "Kids Say the Darndest Things," airing at a special time on SUNDAY, NOV. 24 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

Comedic superstar Tiffany Haddish hosts and executive produces a new iteration of the classic variety show "Kids Say the Darndest Things." The hilarious reimagined format showcases a mix of in-studio segments and taped pieces from across the country, all set in front of a live studio audience. The series captures Haddish's unique voice and sensibility as she interacts with real kids-and their innocently entertaining points of view.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop