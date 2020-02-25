Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of INDEBTED on NBC - Thursday, March 12, 2020
03/12/2020 (09:30PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Deb's big brother, Art, is coming to town. A trickle down of each family member pawning off favors onto each other ensues.
Young parents Dave and Rebecca are ready to reclaim their LIFE AFTER years of diapers and sleepless nights. However, things take an unexpected turn when Dave's parents show up unannounced and broke, leaving Dave with no choice but to open the door to the two people who gave him everything. But these Boomerang parents aren't great with boundaries and the question of who's parenting who quickly becomes blurred.
The series stars Adam Pally, Abby Elliott, Jessy Hodges, with Steven Weber and Fran Drescher.
Dan Levy, who created the show, will write and executive produce. Doug Robinson and David Guarascio will executive produce. Adam Pally will co-executive produce.
"Indebted" is a co-production between by Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television in association with Doug Robinson Productions.
