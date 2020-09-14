Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE on FOX - Wednesday, September 23, 2020
The show airs at 9:01 p.m. ET.
A night of suspense and guessing continues with host Ken Jeong, in the series premiere of I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE.
Joining Jeong are permanent panelists Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and an additional rotating panel of celebrity detectives, comprised of comedians, Pop culture experts and a musical superstar to help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note.
With $100,000 on the line and the celebrity panel by their side, our contestant, will attempt to weed out the bad "Secret Voices" from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation and lip synch challenges.
In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with musical superstar Nick Lachey, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck in the all-new "Episode 1: Nick Lachey, Kelly Osbourne, Arsenio Hall, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Houghton" series premiere episode of I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE airing Wednesday, Sept. 23 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (VOI-108) (TV-PG D, L)
