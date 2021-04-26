Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Connor invites the siblings to a party he's throwing for his ex-wife, Emily. While he feels the need to prove that he is cool with their divorce, he is not the only one in the competitive spirit. Tom and Marina try to prove to each other that they still have game, while Sarah finds the perfect solution to the fact that she's a bad gift-giver. (TV-PG)

Guest starring is Lidia Porto as Lupe and Justine Lupe as Emily.

"The Triangle Shirtwaist Fire: An Oral History (Used), $11" is written by Jess Pineda and directed by Gail Mancuso.

Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, "Home Economics" takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.

The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.