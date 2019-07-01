Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOLEY MOLEY on ABC - Thursday, July 18, 2019

"The Greatest Show on Turf" - On this week's all-new "Holey Moley," an intense matchup pits a stay-at-home mom against a former pro-golfer, while a self-proclaimed math nerd hopes his geometry background will impress Stephen Curry on "Caddysmack." Across the course, Mick Cullen, mini-golf "rockstar" and world record holder for most holes of mini-golf played in 24 hours, tries his hand on "Surf or Turf"; and the night's oldest competitor proves that age is but a number. In a nail-biting finish, a tie on Mt. HOLEY MOLEY forces contestants to put it all on the line in a putt-off for the winnings. This all-new episode of "Holey Moley" airs THURSDAY, JULY 18 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

Every week, "Holey Moley," ABC's fan-favorite mini-golf competition series with Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore, Jeannie Mai and resident golf pro Stephen Curry features 12 mini-golfers facing off in a series of head-to-head matchups. Winners will move on to round two and from there, only three will make it to the final hole - the daunting Mt. Holey Moley. At the end of every episode, one winner will be crowned and walk away with the $25,000 prize, "The Golden Putter" trophy and coveted "Holey Moley" plaid jacket.

Contestants featured in this episode include the following:Chad Bennett - Slinger, WIAlison Bock - Duluth, GAMargot Chappell - Falls Church, VAMick Cullen - Lindenhurst, ILClint Foster - Fort Worth, TXCharlie Harris - Corning, IAJessie Keller - Goodyear, AZMichael Koch - San Francisco, CAReiley McClendon - Baton Rouge, LACody Medler - St. Louis, MOCatarina Rocha - Providence, RIMaiya Tanaka - San Diego, CA

"Holey Moley" is created by Eureka Productions and produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers. "Holey Moley" is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.





Eureka Productions is among the world's fastest-growing production companies, focused on delivering unscripted entertainment hits across all platforms. Founded by Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin in 2016, Eureka Production has launched 15 series in the United States, Canada and Australia. Eureka's programming includes the critically acclaimed series "Dating Around" (Netflix), "Crikey, It's the Irwins" (Animal Planet), "Pick, Flip and Drive" (Facebook), "Deadly Cults" (Oxygen) and "The Chefs' Line" (SBS). For more information, go to eurekagroup.tv.