Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FOR LIFE on ABC - Tuesday, May 5, 2020
"Closing Statement" - Aaron finally gets his chance to argue for his retrial in court but it's thwarted by the return of prison warden Cyrus Hunt. Safiya deals with the aftermath of the prison riot and attempts to salvage her reforms. Foster finally faces the repercussions of his corruption on an all-new episode, TUESDAY, MAY 5 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.
"For Life" stars Nicholas Pinnock as Aaron Wallace, Indira Varma as Safiya Masry, Joy Bryant as Marie Wallace, Mary Stuart Masterson as Anya Harrison, Boris McGiver as DA Maskins, Glenn Fleshler as Frank Foster, Dorian Missick as Jamal Bishop, Tyla Harris as Jasmine Wallace and Timothy Busfield as Henry Roswell.
Guest starring in "Closing Statement" is Brandon J. Dirden as Darius Johnson, Erik Jensen as Dez O'Reilly, Peter Greene as Wild Bill Miller, Sean Ringgold as Huey Cornell, Matt Dellapina as Tom Hansen, Chance Kelly as Cyrus Hunt, Felonious Monk as Hassan Nawaz, Joseph Siravo as Jerry McCormick, Angel Desai as Janet, Toney Goins as Ronnie Baxter with John Doman as Attorney General Burke.
"Closing Statement" is written by Lee Edward Colston II and directed by Debs Paterson.
"For Life" is executive produced by creator Hank Steinberg and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson via G-Unit Film & Television, Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan of Doug Robinson Productions and Isaac Wright Jr.
"For Life" is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television Inc. and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BAKER AND THE BEAUTY on ABC - Monday, May 4, 2020
"For Life" stars Nicholas Pinnock as Aaron Wallace, Indira Varma as Safiya Masry, Joy Bryant as Marie Wallace, Mary Stuart Masterson as Anya Harrison, Boris McGiver as DA Maskins, Glenn Fleshler as Frank Foster, Dorian Missick as Jamal Bishop, Tyla Harris as Jasmine Wallace and Timothy Busfield as Henry Roswell.
Guest starring in "Closing Statement" is Brandon J. Dirden as Darius Johnson, Erik Jensen as Dez O'Reilly, Peter Greene as Wild Bill Miller, Sean Ringgold as Huey Cornell, Matt Dellapina as Tom Hansen, Chance Kelly as Cyrus Hunt, Felonious Monk as Hassan Nawaz, Joseph Siravo as Jerry McCormick, Angel Desai as Janet, Toney Goins as Ronnie Baxter with John Doman as Attorney General Burke.
"Closing Statement" is written by Lee Edward Colston II and directed by Debs Paterson.
"For Life" is executive produced by creator Hank Steinberg and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson via G-Unit Film & Television, Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan of Doug Robinson Productions and Isaac Wright Jr.
"For Life" is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television Inc. and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.