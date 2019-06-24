Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FAMILY FOOD FIGHT on ABC - Thursday, July 11, 2019
"Surf & Turf / Birthday Cake Challenge" - After proving they have what it takes to fight for the title of America's No.1 Food Family, the top six competing families are assigned their official team colors and kitchens in an all-new episode of "Family Food Fight," THURSDAY, JULY 11 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
In this episode, the home cooks will go face to face in a surf and turf challenge, following which, the three lowest-rated families must take on a sweet elimination challenge with a little guidance from the CAKE BOSS himself, Buddy Valastro. Also in this week's episode, Whirlpool® shows viewers how to use smart cooking sidekick, Yummly, to inspire cooking ideas, choose recipes and integrate with its smart appliances, for a simplified and personalized cooking experience. Whirlpool is the official major kitchen appliance of "Family Food Fight."
Hosted by Curry, a renowned restaurateur, founder of Homemade and a New York Times bestselling cookbook author, "Family Food Fight" features family teams dishing out their best culinary skills. Tapping into each family's uniquely diverse cultural heritage, "Family Food Fight" takes homestyle cooking to a new level as teams square off with their most prized family recipes. With a mix of fast-paced cooking fun, good humor and healthy rivalries, everyone will cook their hearts out as they strive to impress the panel of culinary experts including host and judge Curry, and world-renowned chefs, authors, restaurateurs and television personalities Cat Cora and Graham Elliot. Despite the many delectable dishes, only one family will claim the coveted title of America's No. 1 Food Family and take home the $100,000 prize.
Produced by Endemol Shine North America, "Family Food Fight" was created by Endemol Shine Australia with Nine in Australia and was recently renewed for a second season. Curry, Robert Flutie and Shab Azma are serving as executive producers through Yardie Girl Productions; and DJ Nurre, Georgie Hurford-Jones and Faye Stapleton are serving as executive producers for Endemol Shine North America.
