Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EMERGENCE on ABC - Tuesday, January 28, 2020

"Killshot Pt. 2" - Jo and Brooks are in danger, and Piper's determined to help. With Helen's mysterious plan nearly realized, Piper recruits an unexpected team of allies to find them before it's too late. The season finale of "Emergence" airs TUESDAY, JAN. 28 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

"Emergence" stars Allison Tolman as Jo Evans, Alexa Swinton as Piper, Owain Yeoman as Benny Gallagher, Ashley Aufderheide as Mia Evans, Robert Bailey Jr. as Officer Chris Minetto, Zabryna Guevara as Abby Frasier with Donald Faison as Alex Evans and Clancy Brown as Ed Sawyer.

Guest starring is Currie Graham as Michael Denman, Rowena King as Helen/Loretta and Enver Gjokaj as Agent Ryan Brooks.

"Killshot Pt. 2" was written by Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, and directed by Paul McGuigan.





A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.