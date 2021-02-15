Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CHERRIES WILD on FOX - Sunday, February 21, 2021

Hosted by Jason Biggs, CHERRIES WILD is a fast-paced half-hour game show that features two rounds of pop culture trivia gameplay. This week's contestants, Gwen and Cara, try and "Solve the Slots" in hopes of getting one step closer to winning the $250,000 jackpot. Watch as this female duo spins the reels on the enormous slot machine, as they attempt to capture all five Wild Cherries to win the ultimate prize in the all-new "Cara and Gwen" episode of CHERRIES WILD airing Sunday, Feb. 21 (7:00-7:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CHW-102) (TV-PG D, L)

FOX Entertainment and Pepsi have uniquely collaborated on CHERRIES WILD, a first-of-its-kind primetime trivia game show. Created by Wes Kauble (BEAT SHAZAM, "Supermarket Sweep") and hosted by Jason Biggs ("American Pie," "Outmatched"), this fast-paced half-hour game show will feature two rounds of pop culture trivia gameplay - during which a team of two contestants will try and "Solve the Slots" in hopes of getting one step closer to winning the life-changing $250,000 jackpot. At the end of each episode, when they spin the reels on the enormous, three-story slot machine, contestants will attempt to capture all five Wild Cherries to win the ultimate cash prize.

The CHERRIES WILD show concept is an authentic collaboration created with the Pepsi Wild Cherry brand and reflects the latest iteration of the long-standing partnership between Pepsi and FOX Entertainment - an ongoing commitment by both brands to reshape traditional media models and deliver innovative programming to excite and engage consumers. The two brands first worked together in 2011 on FOX's music competition series, "The X Factor," and more recently collaborated on the network's groundbreaking drama, "Empire."