Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Sophie is distraught after a disturbing encounter, and Gary calls in Maggie and Regina for support. Meanwhile, Eddie makes an unexpected friend. (TV-14, DS)

Guest starring is Andrew Leeds as Peter Benoit, Bobbi-Jean Charlton as Jackie, Lou Beatty Jr. as Walter, Erin Karpluk as Anna Benoit and Andrea Savage as Dr. Stacy.

Friendship isn't a big thing. It's a million little things. Our gang ended last season with many challenges in front of them. In season three, we'll see our group of friends once again lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational-something we could all use right now.