Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Guest starring is Andrew Leeds as Peter Benoit and Bobbi-Jean Charlton as Jackie.

Mar. 29, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Wednesday, April 14, 2021 Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Wednesday, April 14, 2021 Sophie is distraught after a disturbing encounter, and Gary calls in Maggie and Regina for support. Meanwhile, Eddie makes an unexpected friend. (TV-14, DS)

Guest starring is Andrew Leeds as Peter Benoit, Bobbi-Jean Charlton as Jackie, Lou Beatty Jr. as Walter, Erin Karpluk as Anna Benoit and Andrea Savage as Dr. Stacy.

Friendship isn't a big thing. It's a million little things. Our gang ended last season with many challenges in front of them. In season three, we'll see our group of friends once again lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational-something we could all use right now.

Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
A 5, 6, 7, 8 Poster
A 5, 6, 7, 8 Onsie
Jazz Hands Mug

Related Articles View More TV Stories
VIDEO: HBO Max Debuts Official Trailer for WAHL STREET Photo

VIDEO: HBO Max Debuts Official Trailer for WAHL STREET

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREYS ANATOMY on ABC Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL YOUR MOTHER on ABC Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL YOUR MOTHER on ABC


From This Author TV Scoop