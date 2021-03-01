Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, March 18, 2021

Maggie is forced to face the harsh reality that cancer still controls her life, while Gary must choose between supporting a friend in need and building his relationship with Darcy. Meanwhile, ROME helps Regina at Someday during the COVID-19 transition. (TV-14, D)

Guest Starring is Chris Geere as Jamie, Anna Akana as Dakota, Ron Livingston as Jon and Adam Swain as Tyrell.

Friendship isn't a big thing. It's a million little things. Our gang ended last season with many challenges in front of them. In season three, we'll see our group of friends once again lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational-something we could all use right now.