Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, December 17, 2020
The show airs at 10 p.m. ET.
Eddie's injuries put a strain on his marriage as he secretly continues to manage the pain from the accident.
Meanwhile, Rome struggles with his movie and finds an ally in Shanice; and Maggie continues her journey in England as she and Jamie grow closer than ever.
Friendship isn't a big thing. It's a million little things. Our gang ended last season with many challenges in front of them. In season three, we'll see our group of friends once again lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational-something we could all use right now.
