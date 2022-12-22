Scoop: Coming Up on TMZ'S MERRY ELFIN CHRISTMAS on FOX - Sunday, December 25, 2022
TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas airing Sunday, Dec. 25 (7:00-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
This Christmas, some of the biggest names in entertainment take over TMZ. Join Post Malone, Henry Winkler, Giada De Laurentiis, Kenya Moore, Smokey Robinson, Kenny G and Camille Vasquez in the special TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas as they give their takes on the biggest stories that kept everyone talking in 2022 in the TMZ Special TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas airing Sunday, Dec. 25 (7:00-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
