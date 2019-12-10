Scoop: Coming Up on New Episodes of THE NEW POPE in January on HBO

Episode 1: "First Episode"

Debut date: MONDAY, JAN. 13 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Following his sudden heart attack, Pope Pius XIII (Jude Law) lies in a coma while his followers fervently pray for a miraculous recovery. As the threat of terrorism and the potential risks of Pius's idolatry loom, Secretary of State Cardinal Voiello (Silvio Orlando) is pressured to bring a new pope to power and, with the conclave at a deadlock, makes a hasty move that throws the Church into even greater chaos.

Written by Paolo Sorrentino, Umberto Contrarello and Stefano Bises; directed by Paolo Sorrentino.

Episode 2: "Second Episode"Debut date: MONDAY, JAN. 20 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)As rumors swirl about the Church's role in a sudden death, Voiello (Silvio Orlando), Gutierrez (Javier Cámara), Assente (Maurizio Lombardi), Aguirre (Ramon Garcia) and Sofia (Cécile de France) travel to the UK to the grand estate of Sir John Brannox (John Malkovich), hoping to convince him to return with them to the Vatican and accept the holiest of roles. An alluring but sensitive man who carries with him an unshakeable family tragedy, Brannox is harder to sway than expected, but a determined Voiello presses ahead. Meanwhile, Ester (Ludivine Sagnier) shares her son's story with the press to makes ends meet.Written by Paolo Sorrentino, Umberto Contrarello and Stefano Bises; directed by Paolo Sorrentino.

Episode 3: "Third Episode"Debut date: MONDAY, JAN. 27 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)Still considering the offer of Supreme Pontiff, Brannox (John Malkovich) reflects on his past, while Voiello (Silvio Orlando) makes clear his commitment to his mission's success. After being elected pope and taking the name "John Paul III," Brannox preaches the importance of family, truth and love in his first public homily and to the cardinals. Ester (Ludivine Sagnier) bonds with Fabiano (Alessandro Riceci), a widower and new member of the parish, who offers an unusual solution to her money woes. The Abbess of St. Therese (Kiruna Stamell) and an anguished Sister Lisette (Nora Waldstatten) are disheartened when their financial pleas fall on deaf ears.Written by Paolo Sorrentino Umberto Contrarello and Stefano Bises; directed by Paolo Sorrentino.

THE NEW POPE is a joint Sky, HBO, CANAL+ original production; created and directed by Paolo Sorrentino; executive producers, Lorenzo Mieli, Mario Gianani, Riccardo Neri, Elena Recchia, Paolo Sorrentino, Jude Law, Caroline Benjo, Carole Scotta, Simon Arnal, Jaume Roures, Javier Méndez, Nils Hartmann, Sonia Rovai; produced by Lorenzo Mieli and Mario Gianani for Fremantle's Wildside; co-produced by Haut et Court TV and The Mediapro Studio.





Fremantle is the global distributor for THE NEW POPE.