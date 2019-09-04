Scoop: Coming Up on New Episodes of BACHELOR IN PARADISE, 9/9-9/10
"606A" - Emotions are at a fever pitch on the beach as Dean makes a shocking return to Paradise to ask Caelynn to leave with him immediately. But before she can come to any conclusion, she must talk to Connor with whom she was hoping to build a future. Will she go with her head or her heart? Chris and Katie are hoping that their make-or-break date will show them just how amazing their relationship could be, but will Chris decide to let his walls down and open up to her? It's almost the end of Paradise and the couples are feeling the heat on "Bachelor in Paradise," MONDAY, SEPT. 9 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
Tayshia and John Paul Jones are the envy of everyone, having nothing but fun. John Paul Jones thoughtfully arranges for something special for his lady as they go as King and Queen of THE PARADISE Prom. However, Matt is torn between Sydney, who is yearning for her own King, and popular model Bri.
In the meantime, Demi is having difficulty watching Kristian flirt with other women and wonders if she will be able to open up and offer Kristian what she needs. Demi isn't quite comfortable yet displaying her affection in public, but will she be able to get over her own insecurities and fears and give Kristian, a physically affectionate person, what she needs to deepen their relationship? Will an unexpected date card reinforce their connection?
Finally, Blake faces what has been right in front of him all this time. He wants to pursue a future with his old flame Kristina. He invites her out but will it be a dream date or a nightmare?
"606B" - What couples will survive this last intense week in Paradise? Hannah and Dylan attend a local child's birthday party, giving them a glimpse of what the future might bring and inspiring them to share their feelings for one another. Nicole can't wait to say "I love you" to Clay, but will he be able to reciprocate? Shocking breakups litter the beach on "Bachelor in Paradise," airing TUESDAY, SEPT. 10 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, D)
Connor hit it off with Whitney at the wedding, but will she show up in Paradise? When it looks like she won't arrive at the beach, Connor decides to leave, triggering a wonderfully romantic and comical game of tag. Will they catch up with one another or pass like two ships in the night? It's another Paradise first!
The men are handing out the roses this week. Bri and Sydney vie for Matt's heart, and Luke must decide between four women who will get his rose. Everyone is looking forward to the cocktail party to have that one conversation that might change everything, but Chris Harrison has a surprise in store. Who will be the first person in Paradise history to reject a rose?
The ultimate challenge awaits the group: Chris Harrison declares that Paradise is over. All the remaining couples must decide if they are really together. Those who aren't, must leave. Those that stay will have overnight dates. There is one moving breakup, but the fantasy suite awaits the others. What will happen once they get behind closed doors?
Hosted by Chris Harrison, "Bachelor in Paradise" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.
