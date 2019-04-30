Scoop: Coming Up This May On HBO's BARRY

Season 2, episode 6: "The Truth Has a Ring to It"

Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 5 (10:20-10:50 p.m. ET/PT)

In preparation for his big scene with Sally (Sarah Goldberg), Barry (Bill Hader) works with Gene (Henry Winkler) to help get into character. Sally resolves to embrace her truth. Noho Hank (Anthony Carrigan) prepares for a big night with his newly-trained men. Fuches (Stephen Root) goes on a mission.

Written by Emily Heller; directed by Alec Berg.





Season 2, episode 7: "The Audition"

Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 12 (10:20-10:50 p.m.)

Barry (Bill Hader) prepares for his first audition under Gene's (Henry Winkler) guidance. Sally (Sarah Goldberg) takes a stand in a meeting with a major TV producer. Noho Hank (Anthony Carrigan) bares all.

Written by Liz Sarnoff; directed by Alec Berg.





Season 2, episode 8: "berkman > block" (season finale)

Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 19 (10:20-10:55 p.m.)

Barry (Bill Hader) is out for vengeance. Noho Hank (Anthony Carrigan) faces the looming threat of being sent home. Sally (Sarah Goldberg) makes a split-second decision on the night of the acting class' big performance. Fuches (Stephen Root) turns to an unexpected source for help.

Written by Alec Berg & Bill Hader; directed by Bill Hader.





BARRY was created by Alec Berg & Bill Hader; executive produced by Bill Hader and Alec Berg; co-executive producer, Aida Rodgers; consulting producer, Liz Sarnoff; supervising producer, Emily Heller; producers, Julie Camino, Jason Kim; co-producers, Amy Solomon, Duffy Boudreau.

