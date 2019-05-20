Scoop: Coming Up On Rebroadcast Of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Monday, June 3, 2019
The hour-long episode will feature THE FAMILY that everyone has been waiting to see battle it out on "Celebrity Family Feud," the Kardashian family vs. the West family, airing MONDAY, JUNE 3 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 06/10/18) Steve Harvey, the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award-winning game show host, will pit celebrities and their families against each other in a contest to name the most popular responses to a survey-type question posed to 100 people. The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following: Team Kardashian - playing for Children's Hospital Los Angeles Kris Jenner
Mary Jo Shannon
Khloé Kardashian
Kendall Jenner
Cici Bussey
Jonathan Cheban
VERSUS Team West - playing for Children's Hospital Los Angeles Kanye West
Kim Kardashian West
Kim Wallace
Jalil Peraza
Ricky Anderson
"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by FremantleMedia NORTH AMERICA and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers. "Celebrity Family Feud" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This program carries a TV-PG, DL parental guideline.
