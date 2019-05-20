Scoop: Coming Up On Rebroadcast Of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Monday, June 3, 2019

The hour-long episode will feature THE FAMILY that everyone has been waiting to see battle it out on "Celebrity Family Feud," the Kardashian family vs. the West family, airing MONDAY, JUNE 3 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 06/10/18)

Steve Harvey, the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award-winning game show host, will pit celebrities and their families against each other in a contest to name the most popular responses to a survey-type question posed to 100 people.

The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:

Team Kardashian - playing for Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Kris JennerMary Jo ShannonKhloé KardashianKendall JennerCici BusseyJonathan ChebanVERSUS

Team West - playing for Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Kanye WestKim Kardashian WestKim WallaceJalil PerazaRicky Anderson"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by FremantleMedia NORTH AMERICA and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.





"Celebrity Family Feud" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This program carries a TV-PG, DL parental guideline.