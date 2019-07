Scoop: Coming Up On GOOD MORNING AMERICA 7/29-8/2 on ABC

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of July 29-Aug. 2. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.Highlights of the week include the following: Monday, July 29 - A performance by ShaedTuesday, July 30 - Actor Idris Elba ("Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"); host and executive producer Ann Curry ("Chasing the Cure"); a performance by MonicaWednesday, July 31 - Actor Dwayne Johnson ("Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"); Bachelorette Hannah Brown ("The Bachelorette"); a performance by Dean Lewis; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory JohnsonThursday, Aug. 1 - Actress Vanessa Kirby ("Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"); actress Julianne Moore ("After the Wedding"); a performance by MONSTA X; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory JohnsonFriday, Aug. 2 - GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a live performance by Pitbull