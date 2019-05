Scoop: CBS This Morning Listings for the Week of May 20

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Check out the upcoming listings for CBS THIS MORNING for the week of May 20:Saturday, May 18- Saturday Sessions: Bear's Den- The Dish: Jonathan BennoMonday, May 20- Admiral William H. McRaven, author of Sea Stories: My Life in Special Operations- Ava DuVernay, director of When They See UsTuesday, May 21- Belinda Luscombe, author of Marriageology: The Art and Science of Staying Together- Lori Lightfoot, Chicago MayorWednesday, May 22- DJ KhaledThursday, May 23- "A More Perfect Union," African-American women make up just 4% of chefs and head cooks in American restaurants, so now some women in one U.S. city are turning up the heat to prove that their place is in the kitchenFriday, May 24- Senator John Thune (R-SD) & Senator Mark Warner (D-VA)- Bryan Cranston, actor on Broadway's Network