Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, February 10, 2022

When Randi sees Sheila's boyfriend out with another woman, she and Kat decide to investigate, but can't decide if they should tell Sheila. Meanwhile, Randi looks for a new apartment and Oscar gets Max and Carter to try yoga in the all-new "Call Me Unfaithful" episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, Feb. 10 (9:00-9:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Based on the British series "Miranda," created by Miranda Hart, CALL ME KAT stars Emmy Award nominee Mayim Bialik as an optimistic and fun-loving woman continuously defying societal expectations, and her mother's wishes, to prove she can live a happy and fulfilling life on her own terms. Her first move? Using her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville, KY.

In Season Two, Kat's back, navigating life's ups and downs with a little more self-assurance and a lot more whimsy. Kat's in her element at her lively cat café, working alongside her friends: Randi (Kyla Pratt), a bold, aspiring artist, and Phil (Emmy Award winner Leslie Jordan), the café's resident baker dipped in southern flair. Across the way, the local piano bar, run by cool, down-to-earth Carter (Julian Gant), remains the gang's favorite watering hole, where Kat's best friend from college, Max (Cheyenne Jackson), slings drinks and charms the patrons. All the while, Kat's mother, Sheila (Emmy Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Swoosie Kurtz), actively keeps tabs on her daughter's romantic life, which found Kat in a tough spot at the end of Season One, having to choose between her new beau, Oscar (Christopher Rivas), or her long-time crush, Max. This year, Kat will find herself in all sorts of predicaments, handling them as only she can - with joy, humor and positivity.

CALL ME KAT is produced by That's Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Alissa Neubauer is the executive producer and showrunner. Additionally, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak (That's Wonderful Productions), Mayim Bialik (Sad Clown Productions), Miranda Hart, Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios) also serve as executive producers.

