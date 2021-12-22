Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Jack performs the song "Gold Digger" at a school talent show, and when he sings a lyric that includes THE word, it leads to his possible expulsion from school. Dre and Bow work together to get him reinstated, and along the way, examine the evolution of THE word through the generations and just who, if anyone, has the right to use it. (TV-PG, L) (OAD: 9/23/15)Guest starring is Jenifer Lewis as Ruby and Nicole Sullivan as Janine."THE Word" was written by Kenya Barris and directed by Matt Sohn.Watch a preview here: