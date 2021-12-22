Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Dec. 22, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Dre is happily anticipating a promotion at work, which would make him the firm's first African American senior vice president. Rainbow is looking forward to Dre's raise. Meanwhile, Andre Jr. makes an announcement -- he's converting to Judaism so he can have a Bar Mitzvah, like all his friends. (TV-PG, L) (OAD: 9/24/14)

Guest starring is Peter Makenzie as Mr. Stevens and Jeff Meacham as Josh.

"Pilot" was written by Kenya Barris and directed by James Griffiths.

ABC's Emmy®- and Golden Globe® Award-nominated comedy series "black-ish" takes a fun yet bold look at one man's determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family. In its seventh season, "black-ish" will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the JOHNSON family, addressing the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality. The series stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre JOHNSON Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.

Watch a trailer here:

