Production Starts on DAUGHTER OF THE BRIDE Starring Marcia Gay Harden

MarVista Entertainment, a FOX Entertainment company, and Particular Crown have started production on the feature film comedy DAUGHTER OF THE BRIDE (wt), starring Academy Award winner and nominee, Marcia Gay Harden ("Pollock," "Mystic River," "Into the Wild," "The Morning Show," "The Newsroom"), Halston Sage ("Paper Towns," "Neighbors," "Before I Fall," "X-Men: Dark Phoenix," "The Last Summer"), Andrew Richardson ("The Independent," "Killer Among Us," "A Call to Spy") and Emmy Award nominee Aidan Quinn ("Practical Magic," "Legends of the Fall," "Elementary," "Law& Order: SVU," "The American Guest").

With an original screenplay written by Karen Bloch Morse ("Ice Castles," "American Girl: Lea to the Rescue," "Same Time, Next Christmas") and directed by Annette Haywood Carter ("Savannah," "Foxfire"), DAUGHTER OF THE BRIDE (wt) centers on Diane (Harden) and Kate (Sage) -- mother and daughter and inseparable friends. Their lives are turned upside down, however, when mom announces her engagement to a mystery man (Quinn) whom she's been dating for only a few weeks.

In a series of comical events, Kate must come to terms with letting her mother be happy with someone else while she navigates her own love life and career aspirations. Kate subconsciously tries to sabotage the wedding plans, despite officiating it, and unexpectedly meets a mystery man (Richardson) of her own that seems too good to be true.

The film is being co-produced by MarVista and Particular Crowd, with MarVista's Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer, and Fernando Szew and Particular Crowd's Mariana Sanjurjo, Peter Bevan, and Tomás Yankelevich executive producing. Summer Crockett Moore, Tony Glazer, Julie Yorn, and Patrick Walmsley are producers.

Marcia Gay Harden has forged an incomparable body of work that includes a myriad of critically lauded performances - from Ava Gardner in "Sinatra," to artist Lee Krasner in "Pollock" (winning an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress), to the down-and-out Celeste in "Mystic River" (Oscar-nominated in the same category) - and her versatility has been praised in other films such as "Miller's Crossing," "The First Wives Club," "Meet Joe Black," "Mona Lisa Smile," "The Hoax" and "Used People."

Harden next stars in the Netflix comedy series "Uncoupled," opposite Neil Patrick Harris premiering July 29th. She is also starring in the recently announced "So Help Me Todd," with Skylar Astin on CBS; the mother/son dramedy will air this fall on Thursdays.

On the film side, Harden will next be seen in Roadside's "Gigi & Nate," with Jim Belushi, Josephine Langford and Charlie Rowe, set for a September 2nd theater release, along with Greg Mattola's "Confess, Fletch," opposite Jon Hamm.

She currently recurs on the Golden Globe-nominated series "The Morning Show" on Apple+ opposite Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and most recently starred in the Amy Poehler-directed Netflix comedy "Moxie" and NatGeo miniseries "Barkskins."

Halston Sage most recently wrapped production on Melissa Miller Costanzo's indie comedy "The List," in which she will star as the lead as well as an executive producer, and was seen in the FOX series "Prodigal Son," opposite Michael Sheen. Previously, she originated the popular Marvel character of "Dazzler" on-screen in the feature film "X-Men: Dark Phoenix." In television, Sage starred in Seth MacFarlane's live-action comedic drama "The Orville" and Rand Ravich's NBC series, "Crisis," opposite Gillian Anderson and Dermot Mulroney. Her breakout role was "Grace King" in the Nickelodeon series, "How to Rock."

Recent credits include "The Last Summer," opposite K.J. Apa for Netflix; The Amazon Studios' "Late Night," with Emma Thompson; Ry Russo-Young's Sundance critical darling "Before I Fall," opposite Zoey Deutch; Jake Schreier's film adaptation of John Green's beloved novel, "Paper Towns," alongside Cara Delevingne and Nat Wolff; Sherwin Shilati's dramatic comedy "People You May Know," opposite Nick Thune and Nicholas Rutherford, which premiered at the 7th annual Napa Valley Film Festival; Christopher Landon's "Scout's Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse," opposite Tye Sheridan; Rob Letterman's film adaptation of R.L. Stine's fright book series, "Goosebumps," with Jack Black; and Nicholas Stroller's hit comedy "Neighbors," opposite Zac Efron, Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne.

Prior, Sage starred in Sofia Coppola's biographical drama "The Bling Ring," which made its debut at the opening gala to the Un Certain Regard section of Cannes Film Festival. That same year, she starred in Dennis Degan's "Grown Ups 2, opposite Adam Sandler, as well as Jonathan Kasdan's "The First Time," with opposite Britt Robertson and Dylan O'Brien. This was followed by a starring role in Greg Francis's "Poker Night" opposite Ron Perlman and Titus Welliver.

Born in Canada and raised in Derbyshire, England, Andrew Richardson studied at the Royal Ballet School prior to moving to the United States to pursue acting at Interlochen and Carnegie Mellon School of Drama.

Richardson most recently completed filming The Independent opposite Jodie Turner Smith, Brian Cox and Ann Dowd. He was a series regular in the ABC/20th pilot "Triage," directed by Jon M. Chu, and guest stars on the upcoming Apple+ series "Extrapolations" directed by Scott Z. Burns.

On film, Richardson stars in the 2021 indie thriller "Killer Among Us" and has a role in the war drama "A Call to Spy" (Amazon, dir. Lydia Dean Pilcher) and "Martin Eden." At Carnegie Mellon and Chautauqua Theater Company, Richardson amassed a variety of eclectic stage roles to his credit, such as Kate in "Taming of the Shrew," Iago in "Othello," Richard Hannay in "The 39 Steps" and Athos in "Three Musketeers."

Aidan Quinn has starred in more than 50 feature films, including "Desperately Seeking Susan," "Stakeout," "The Playboys," "Avalon," "Benny and Joon," "Legends of the Fall," "Michael Collins," "Practical Magic," "Songcatcher" (Special Jury Prize at Sundance), "Cavedweller" (Independent Spirit Award nominated) and, most recently, "Blacklight." In Ireland, he starred in "This is My Father" (IFTA nominated for Best Actor), "Song for a Raggy Boy" (IFTA nominated for Best Actor), "Return to Sender" (IFTA nominated for Best Actor) and Conor McPherson's "The Eclipse," for which he won the IFTA Award.

His television credits include the ground-breaking AIDS drama, "An Early Frost" (Emmy nominated for Best Actor), "Empire Falls," "Weeds," "Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee" (Emmy nominated), "Elementary," "Law & Order: SVU" and the currently streaming "The American Guest" (HBO Max) in an terrific starring performance as Theodore Roosevelt.

Quinn started his career on stage in Chicago and starred on Broadway in "A Streetcar Named Desire" and Off-Broadway in Sam Shepherd's "Fool for Love" and "Lie of the Mind." Most recently, he starred in Horton Foote's "The Man from Atlanta" at the Signature Theatre.

Karen Bloch Morse has written features for various major and independent studios, including Sony, Disney, Universal, Screen Gems, Freeform, and MarVista. Karen's first produced film was "Center Stage: Turn it Up," for Academy Award winning producer Lawrence Mark and Sony Pictures. She penned the remake of "Ice Castles," as well as the live action feature, "An American Girl: Lea to the Rescue," with producer Debra Martin Chase. Karen wrote "Same Time, Next Christmas," starring Lea Michele, for ABC Network and veteran producer Tom Mazza. She also has several feature projects in various stages of development.

Annette Haywood-Carter's directing career began with "The Foot Shooting Party," starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Financed with a grant from Touchstone Pictures, the film screened to a standing-room-only crowd at Sony Studios and Premiere Magazine featured Annette in an article, "Talent to Keep an Eye On." Prior to directing, she worked as a script supervisor on major studio films where she earned the respect of Academy Award winning producers, directors and actors who helped her break into directing. Steven Spielberg saw "The Foot Shooting Party" and offered her an episode of "SeaQuest" to direct. Actor, Roy Scheider asked her to return to direct another episode.

Word spread and Haywood-Carter was offered her first feature film, "FoxFire," where she pulled Angelina Jolie out of auditions for a minor role and offered her the lead, a performance many credit as launching Jolie's career. "FoxFire" has since found a cult following. Haywood-Carter wrote and directed her next feature, "Love is Strange" for Rysher Entertainment and Lifetime acquired it with her attached to direct. She cast Academy and Tony Award winning actors Ron Silver, Kate Nelligan and Julie Harris in the movie and won a rave review from The Hollywood Reporter. Haywood-Carter's worked as a writer-for-hire with credits including a television miniseries for CBS, a book adaptation for Disney and screenplays developed from company and producer pitches.

She script-doctored network scripts green-lit for production and wrote spec scripts that were produced. Her next feature, "Savannah," starred the late Sam Shepard with Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jim Caviezel and Bradley Whitford. After "Savannah," Haywood-Carter spent a month in Berlin on Showtime's "Homeland," shadowing director Alex Graves and producer-director Lesli Linka Glatter. She is in development on two new projects, one for-hire - a historical limited series set in Berlin, the other a transgender family film, "A Precious Human Life," that Annette is producing, with transwoman Hari Nef attached to play the lead.

Harden is repped by ICM and Framework Entertainment; Halston by ICM, Untitled Entertainment and Goodman Genow; Richardson by Harden Curtis Kirsten Riley Agency, Soffer Entertainment and Peikoff/Mahan; and Quinn by Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.