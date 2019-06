Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Kumail Nanjiani and More Announced For 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

MTV today unveiled the star-studded list of presenters and fan-engaging social media programming leading up to and surrounding the "2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards." This year's presenters include Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Dave Bautista, David Spade, Jameela Jamil, Kiernan Shipka, Kumail Nanjiani, Maude Apatow, Mj Rodriguez, Shameik Moore, Storm Reid, and more. Fans will have the opportunity to follow along at home by joining the "2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards" red carpet livestream and the "MTV Movie & TV Awards" Game Night co-viewing livestream.

Hosted by "Shazam!" star Zachary Levi, the "2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards" will air Monday, June 17 at 9:00 PM ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Music sensation Lizzo will perform at this year's award show, as well as singer, songwriter and producer Bazzi, who will perform his hit song "Paradise."

Additionally, MTV and MTN DEW® will pull back the curtain and give fans an inside look at "Game of Thrones" star Jacob Anderson's musical passions and pursuits. The second installment of MTN DEW Do Your Other Thing will launch on MTV's Youtube channel on Monday, June 17, revealing a glimpse into his music-making process as Jacob recreates one of his latest singles, Time in a Tree, with collaborator Rosie Danvers, his band and a 12-piece orchestra.

Fans can follow along at home by joining the "2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards" red carpet, hosted by B. Simone and MTV News' Josh Horowitz. MTV will begin livestreaming the red carpet on Twitter at 8:00 PM ET, featuring celebrity interviews and coverage of the star-studded prelude to the show.

Additionally, TV and internet personality Timothy DeLaGhetto will host the "MTV Movie & TV Awards" Game Night with comedian Darren "Big Baby" Brand and additional guests. This co-viewing livestream will give fans the opportunity to watch and win on MTV's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter on Monday, June 17 at 9:00 PM ET.

MTV previously announced that "RBG," "Game of Thrones" and "Avengers: Endgame" received the most nominations, with four apiece. New categories this year include Reality Royalty, Most Meme-able Moment, and Best Real-Life Hero, while fan favorites like Best Kiss, Best Hero and Best Villain remain. MTV continues to collapse THE DIVIDE between film, television and streaming, as well as nominating the best performances no matter screen, genre or gender.

Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet Productions will serve as Executive Producer with MTV's Amy Doyle, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf for the "2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards." Rick Austin will also serve as Executive Producer. Jackie Barba, Joseph Buoye and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production. Amani Duncan and Lisa Lauricella are Executives in Charge of Music.

Official sponsors of the 2019 "MTV Movie & TV Awards" include M&M'S®, MTN DEW®, Taco Bell®, and truth®.

For additional information, please visit MTVAwards.mtv.com and follow @MTVAwards and @MTV on social media. #MTVAwards.

MTV is the leading global youth media brand in 180 countries, reaching 450 million households in nearly 30 different languages across every platform. A unit of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), MTV operations span cable and mobile networks, live events, theatrical films and MTV Studios.





