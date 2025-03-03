Photos: Inside the 97th Oscars with Cynthia Erivo, Colman Domingo, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Take a look inside Hollywood’s biggest night! Last night at the Oscars, Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo opened the 97th Academy Awards with a stunning medley of songs from the world of Oz. Take a look at photos from the performance and the rest of the evening below!

Throughout the ceremony, Broadway alums and past Oscar winners, including Rachel Zegler, Emma Stone, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Robert Downey, Jr., and more, took the stage to present awards. Wicked took home two awards: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design. To hand out the award, five performers gathered from the nominated movies, including Wicked's Bowen Yang who donned his Pfannee costume from the movie.

During the show, Queen Latifah performed Ease on Down the Road from The Wiz in a tribute to the late songwriter and music virtuoso Quincy Jones. Watch it here. The night concluded with a delightful reunion of When Harry Met Sally's Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, who presented Anora with the award for Best Picture.

In addition to Wicked, notable winners included Glengarry Glen Ross's Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldana, and more. Check out the full list. The 97th Academy Awards are now available to stream on Hulu.

Photos courtesy of Disney

