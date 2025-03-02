WICKED Movie Wins Academy Award for Best Production Design

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales have won an Academy Award for Best Production Design for their work on the Wicked movie. This is the first win and sixth nomination for Crowley, and the first win and third nomination for Crowley as a set decorator. Watch their acceptance speech below!

Other nominees were The Brutalist, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, and Nosferatu. For their work as production designer and set decorator on Wicked, Crowley and Sandales have won several awards this season, including the Critics Choice Award and the BAFTA. Watch them accept their BAFTA award here.

Wicked received 10 Oscar nominations this year, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film was also recognized for Best Original Score for Stephen Schwartz and John Powell, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects.

Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Wicked: Part One is now available to watch at home and will be available to stream on Peacock beginning March 21.