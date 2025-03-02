Video: Queen Latifah Sings THE WIZ in Quincy Jones Tribute at The Oscars

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tonight at the Oscars, Queen Latifah took the stage with an ensemble of dancers to perform a tribute to the late songwriter and music producer Quincy Jones. In keeping with the Oz theme, the Oscar nominee performed Ease on Down the Road from the Broadway musical The Wiz. Watch it now!

In addition to his work as a musician on numerous film soundtracks, Jones served as a producer for such soundtracks as the screen adaptation of Broadway's The Wiz and 1985's The Color Purple, directed by Steven Spielberg. The latter became a Broadway musical, also produced by Jones, which was subsequently made into a film in 2023. In his career, Jones won an Emmy Award, seven Academy Award nominations, and a Tony Award nomination for The Color Purple. He passed away in 2024.

The Wiz is a reimagining of the classic Wizard of Oz story featuring an African-American cast. The musical premiered on Broadway in 1974 and went on to win seven Tony Awards. A Broadway revival hit New York in 2024 and is currently touring.