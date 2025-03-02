Video: Watch Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Perform WICKED & More at The 97th Oscars

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Tonight at the 97th Academy Awards, Wicked stars and Oscar nominees Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande took the stage to perform a medley of songs from the world of Oz. Grande started the performance with Somewhere Over the Rainbow, before Erivo sang Home from The Wiz. The two concluded with Defying Gravity from Wicked, marking their first live performance from the movie since its debut. Watch the performance here!

Their performance was officially confirmed last week following rumors that the duo would perform at the awards ceremony. Ahead of the evening, the specific musical selection was kept under wraps, but was rumored to be a medley of songs for the film. Both actors have been nominated for Oscars for their performances in the film as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively.

Other performers at the ceremony include Doja Cat, LISA of Blackpink, Queen Latifah, RAYE and a special appearance by the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

The Wicked movie has received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film was also recognized for Best Original Score for Stephen Schwartz and John Powell, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects.

The movie stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Wicked: Part One is now available to watch at home and will be available to stream on Peacock beginning March 21.