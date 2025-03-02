WICKED Movie Wins Academy Award for Best Costume Design

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Paul Tazewell has won an Academy Award for Best Costume Design for his work on the Wicked movie. This is the first win and second nomination for Tazewell, who was previously recognized with a nomination for Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. He is the first Black male costume designer to win the award in this category. Watch his acceptance speech below!

For his work as Costume Designer on Wicked, Tazewell has won multiple awards this season, including the Critics Choice Award, the Costume Designers Guild Award and the BAFTA. Tazewell has been nominated for nine Tonys for his work on Broadway, winning the Tony Award for his costume design for Hamilton. He also won an Emmy for The Wiz Live!

Wicked received 10 Oscar nominations this year, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film was also recognized for Best Original Score for Stephen Schwartz and John Powell, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects.

Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Wicked: Part One is now available to watch at home and will be available to stream on Peacock beginning March 21.